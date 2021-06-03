menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Challenge to Brexit withdrawal of ‘tax free shopping’ rejected by Court of Appeal (Heathrow Airport Ltd and others v HM Treasury and HMRC)
  • VAT
  • Oil and mining holding company was entitled to VAT recovery on costs (Tower Resources plc v HMRC)
  • HMRC provides update on VAT direct debits
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Burden of proof on HMRC assessments (Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) v HMRC)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Heathrow Airport Ltd and others rejecting a challenge to the government’s decision to withdraw two VAT reliefs from IP completion day, (2) the UT’s decision in Tower Resources plc that management charges by an oil and mining holding company to its subsidiaries represented an economic activity for VAT purposes, and (3) the UT’s decision in Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) that the FTT had erred by failing to take into account all of the taxpayer's case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

