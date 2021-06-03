Tax weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Heathrow Airport Ltd and others rejecting a challenge to the government’s decision to withdraw two VAT reliefs from IP completion day, (2) the UT’s decision in Tower Resources plc that management charges by an oil and mining holding company to its subsidiaries represented an economic activity for VAT purposes, and (3) the UT’s decision in Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) that the FTT had erred by failing to take into account all of the taxpayer's case. or to read the full analysis.