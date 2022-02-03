LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Government introduces new public interest business protection tax
  • Finance Bill 2022: Report Stage amendments published
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC updates guidance on the disclosure of tax avoidance schemes (DOTAS)
  • Business taxes
  • HMRC amends guidance on meaning of substantial for BADR purposes
  • HMRC launches technical consultation on the draft Social Security Contributions (Freeports) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the introduction of a new public interest business protection tax, (2) government Report Stage amendments to the Finance Bill, and (3) updated guidance on the disclosure of tax avoidance schemes (DOTAS).

