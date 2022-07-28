LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Business tax
  • UT overturns FTT on transfer pricing and unallowable purpose (HMRC v Blackrock Holdco 5 LLC)
  • HMRC Toolkit: Capital allowances for structures and buildings
  • Public interest business protection tax: notices made in respect of disqualifying steps
  • HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 20 July 2022
  • Real estate
  • CIOT urges greater clarity around the draft Stamp Duty Land Tax (Service of Documents) Regulations 2022
  • HMRC confirms CGT UK property return filing requirements
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Hyrax Resourcing to impose the maximum statutory penalty for failure to notify a scheme under DOTAS, (2) the first GAAR panel decision in favour of a taxpayer and (3) the launch by the Treasury Committee of an inquiry examining the tax reliefs available to individuals and businesses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

