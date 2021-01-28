- Tax weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Devolution
- Scottish Budget 2021-22
- Funds
- Government issues call for input on review of UK funds regime
- VAT
- HMRC to apply revised Brief 12 (2020) on VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments from a future date
- Court of Appeal agrees with HMRC that digital newspapers are not newspapers for the purposes of VAT zero-rating (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland)
- Incentivised investment
- EIS relief where shares carry preferential rights (Foojit v HMRC)
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes special UK transition period employer bulletin
- HMRC updates taxpayer facing guidance on the IR35 off-payroll changes
- Taxes management and litigation
- No self assessment late filing penalty for those who file online by 28 February
- International
- OECD publishes updated guidance on tax treaties amid coronavirus pandemic
- European Parliament adopts resolution on reforming the EU list of tax havens
- Anti-avoidance
- CIOT responds to consultation on follower notices and penalties
- Business structures and reorganisations
- Regulations apply insolvency and restructuring measures to LLPs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Treasury releases direction extending the CJRS and guidance on calculating employee's wages
- HMRC updates guidance on the payment of VAT deferred due to coronavirus
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Scottish Budget, (2) the UK government issuing a call for input on its review of the UK funds regime, (3) HMRC’s confirmation that guidance on the VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments will apply from a future date (rather than retrospectively) and that further guidance will be issued to explain what businesses need to do, and (4) the OECD’s publication of updated guidance on tax treaties during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
