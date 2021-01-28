Sign-in Help
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—28 January 2021

  • Tax weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Devolution
  • Scottish Budget 2021-22
  • Funds
  • Government issues call for input on review of UK funds regime
  • VAT
  • HMRC to apply revised Brief 12 (2020) on VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments from a future date
  • Court of Appeal agrees with HMRC that digital newspapers are not newspapers for the purposes of VAT zero-rating (HMRC v News Corp UK & Ireland)
  • Incentivised investment
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Scottish Budget, (2) the UK government issuing a call for input on its review of the UK funds regime, (3) HMRC’s confirmation that guidance on the VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments will apply from a future date (rather than retrospectively) and that further guidance will be issued to explain what businesses need to do, and (4) the OECD’s publication of updated guidance on tax treaties during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

