menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Tax weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Draft Finance Bill 2020
  • Finance Bill 2021 passes Report Stage
  • Financial Secretary to the Treasury defends government’s Freeport measures
  • International
  • US Treasury proposes global minimum tax rate of at least 15%
  • EU Council publishes draft directive on public country-by-country reporting
  • OECD publishes opinion on the interpretation and implementation of the MLI
  • European Commission opens feedback period on initiative to fight the use of shell entities
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) Finance Bill 2021 passing the report stage, (2) the US intervention in the OECD’s proposals on global minimum tax rates and the UK’s response, and (3) OTS publishing its second report on its CGT review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More