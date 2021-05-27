- Tax weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Draft Finance Bill 2020
- Finance Bill 2021 passes Report Stage
- Financial Secretary to the Treasury defends government’s Freeport measures
- International
- US Treasury proposes global minimum tax rate of at least 15%
- EU Council publishes draft directive on public country-by-country reporting
- OECD publishes opinion on the interpretation and implementation of the MLI
- European Commission opens feedback period on initiative to fight the use of shell entities
- OECD releases further tax dispute resolution peer review reports
- Companies and corporation tax
- OTS publishes second report on its CGT review
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes guidance on how intermediaries calculate statutory payments
- VAT
- Court of Session finds for HMRC on disapplication of the option to tax (D Moulsdale t/a Moulsdale Properties v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes brief on the VAT treatment of public funds received by further education institutions
- HMRC publishes brief on the VAT liability of charging electric vehicles
- HMRC publishes update on VAT deferral new payment scheme
- Taxes management and litigation
- Practice Note published on filing documents in the Upper Tribunal
- Energy and environment
- Executive Vice-President of the European Commission announces new environmental tax proposals
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) Finance Bill 2021 passing the report stage, (2) the US intervention in the OECD’s proposals on global minimum tax rates and the UK’s response, and (3) OTS publishing its second report on its CGT review.
