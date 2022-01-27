LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • International
  • OECD releases latest edition of its transfer pricing guidelines
  • CIOT responds to HMRC review of double tax treaties 2022–23
  • Law Society responds to consultation on corporate re-domiciliation
  • MEPs demand EU withholding tax framework
  • OECD publishes latest 'harmful tax practices' review conclusions
  • Anti-avoidance
  • House of Commons Library publishes research briefing on the 2019 loan charge
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes publication of the latest edition of the OECD’s transfer pricing guidelines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

