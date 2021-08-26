menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC publishes uncertain tax treatment notification guidance
  • Employment taxes
  • Court of Session reinstates FTT decision that an option granted to a company’s director is not an employment-related securities option (Vermilion Holdings Limited v HMRC [2021] CSIH 45)
  • HMC publishes advisory fuel rates applicable to company cars from 1 September 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Revenue and Customs Brief 11 (2021): VAT liability of Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing services
  • HMRC updates guidance on calculating turnover for SEISS fifth grant
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC publishing guidance on the new notification of uncertain tax treatment rules, (2) the Court of Session reinstating the First-tier Tax Tribunal's decision that a replacement share option was not an employment-related securities option, and (3) the publication of Revenue and Customs Brief 11 (2021) on the VAT liability of coronavirus testing services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

