- Tax weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC publishes uncertain tax treatment notification guidance
- Employment taxes
- Court of Session reinstates FTT decision that an option granted to a company’s director is not an employment-related securities option (Vermilion Holdings Limited v HMRC [2021] CSIH 45)
- HMC publishes advisory fuel rates applicable to company cars from 1 September 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Revenue and Customs Brief 11 (2021): VAT liability of Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing services
- HMRC updates guidance on calculating turnover for SEISS fifth grant
More...
- CIOT confirms SEISS application problem
- Taxes management and litigation
- APPG publishes policy paper on restoring public trust in HMRC
- HMRC publishes Agent Update issue 87
- Basis period reform and MTD: professional bodies urge caution
- VAT
- HMRC publishes Revenue and Customs Brief 12 (2021) regarding historical VAT treatment of gaming machines
- HMRC updates VAT Notice 704: Retail Export Scheme (Northern Ireland)
- International
- State aid recovery interest rates from 1 September 2021 published
- Real estate tax
- Country estate with woodland was residential property for SDLT (The How Development 1 Ltd v HMRC)
- CIOT responds to HMT’s Business rates review
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Draft Finance Bill 2022—tax avoidance measures
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC publishing guidance on the new notification of uncertain tax treatment rules, (2) the Court of Session reinstating the First-tier Tax Tribunal's decision that a replacement share option was not an employment-related securities option, and (3) the publication of Revenue and Customs Brief 11 (2021) on the VAT liability of coronavirus testing services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.