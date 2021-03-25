Sign-in Help
Tax weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Budget and Finance Bill
  • Tax consultation day—23 March 2021
  • Stamp taxes
  • SDLT—No reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds (Hyman and others v HMRC)
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC publishes draft guidance on Finance Bill 2021 measures for promoters or enablers of tax avoidance schemes
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Government consults on judicial review reforms
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) our coverage of tax consultation day, and (2) the UT’s decision in Hyman and others v HMRC that s 116 of Finance Act 2003 does not impose a requirement that gardens and grounds must be needed for the reasonable enjoyment of the dwelling, with the result that residential rates of SDLT applied to each acquisition. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

