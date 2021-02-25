Tax weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L on business asset disposal relief and trusts, (2) the UT’s decision in Tower Bridge GP Ltd that HMRC was entitled to refuse input tax recovery on the basis of purported VAT invoices that did not include a VAT registration number, and (3) the Supreme Court’s decision in Uber BV and others v Aslam and others that Uber drivers are ‘workers’ for the purposes of legislation giving workers rights to statutory entitlements. or to read the full analysis.