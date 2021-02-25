- Tax weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021 coverage
- Companies and corporation tax
- Business asset disposal relief and trusts (HMRC v The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L and others)
- Income tax
- FTT considers two cases on allocation of partnership profit shares
- VAT
- UT holds that HMRC was within its rights to deny input tax recovery in respect of non-compliant invoices (Tower Bridge GP Ltd v HMRC)
- HMRC provides update on VAT registration delays
- VAT deferral new payment scheme portal opens
- HMRC publishes guidance on withdrawn VAT notices for transactions on or before 31 December 2020
- HMRC updates VAT Notice 706 on partial exemption
- Employment taxes
- Supreme Court confirms that Uber drivers are workers (Uber BV v Aslam)
- HMRC publishes employer guides for benefits in kind, PAYE and NICs
- Stamp taxes
- Law Society demands urgent action over imminent end of SDLT holiday
- Taxes management and litigation
- No self-assessment late payment penalty for those who pay their tax or set up a payment plan by 1 April 2021
- HMRC publishes Agent Update: issue 82
- Energy and environment
- Claim for declaratory relief was an abuse of process (HMRC v MCX Dunlin (UK) Ltd)
- Environmental Audit Committee recommends tax changes
- International
- UK/Sweden protocol signed
- OECD approves new peer review process to foster transparency on tax rulings
- EU updates list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes
- European Commission opens consultations on draft implementing regulation for new rules for cross-border e-commerce
- OECD publishes ICAP handbook for tax administrations and MNEs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Treasury minutes respond to PAC report on CJRS, SEISS and BBLS
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in The Quentin Skinner 2005 Settlement L on business asset disposal relief and trusts, (2) the UT’s decision in Tower Bridge GP Ltd that HMRC was entitled to refuse input tax recovery on the basis of purported VAT invoices that did not include a VAT registration number, and (3) the Supreme Court’s decision in Uber BV and others v Aslam and others that Uber drivers are ‘workers’ for the purposes of legislation giving workers rights to statutory entitlements.
