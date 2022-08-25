LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Tax weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Upper Tribunal confirms that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively (Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd)
  • HMRC publishes Agent Update: issue 99
  • HMRC publishes latest Stakeholder Digest
  • International
  • CIOT responds to the OECD consultation on the Progress Report on Amount A of Pillar One
  • UK and Guernsey publish memorandum of understanding on arbitration under DTT
  • Companies and corporation tax
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Priory London and Jocoguma as to the retrospective issue of daily penalty notices, (2) the CIOT’s response to the OECD consultation on the Progress Report on Amount A of Pillar One and (3) the UK and Guernsey publishing a memorandum of understanding on arbitration under the DTT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

