Tax weekly highlights—25 August 2022

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Priory London and Jocoguma as to the retrospective issue of daily penalty notices, (2) the CIOT’s response to the OECD consultation on the Progress Report on Amount A of Pillar One and (3) the UK and Guernsey publishing a memorandum of understanding on arbitration under the DTT. or to read the full analysis.