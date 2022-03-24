LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement, Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • International
  • Ukraine conflict—UK and Jersey suspend tax co-operation with Russia
  • OECD releases the fourth peer review report on the prevention of tax treaty shopping
  • OECD consultation on crypto-asset reporting framework and amendments to the Common Reporting
  • Northern Ireland Finance Minister welcomes Fiscal Commission recommendation to increase fiscal powers
  • Employment taxes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes:(1) the Spring Statement 2022 and (2) the Supreme Court decision in HMRC v NCL Investments that accounting debits from grants of share options from an EBT were allowed for tax purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a