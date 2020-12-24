Sign-in Help
Tax weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Taxation (Post-transition Period) Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Final regulations specify which UK courts are not bound by pre-IP completion day EU judgments
  • VAT regulations made in preparation for IP completion day
  • HMRC publishes new guidance on transitional provisions for VAT
  • HMRC updates VAT MOSS guidance
  • HMRC updates guidance on accounting for import VAT
  • Commons briefings published on preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) Further Brexit Implementation Period completion day preparations, (2) the Welsh government announcing changes to Land Transaction Tax rates and bands, and (3) confirmation from HMRC that it intends to withdraw Revenue and Customs Brief 12 (2020) on the VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

