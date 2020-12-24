- Tax weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Taxation (Post-transition Period) Bill receives Royal Assent
- Final regulations specify which UK courts are not bound by pre-IP completion day EU judgments
- VAT regulations made in preparation for IP completion day
- HMRC publishes new guidance on transitional provisions for VAT
- HMRC updates VAT MOSS guidance
- HMRC updates guidance on accounting for import VAT
- Commons briefings published on preparations and implications at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Real estate tax
- Welsh government announces changes to LTT rates and bands
- HMRC publishes guidance on repayment of business rates relief
- VAT
- HMRC to withdraw Brief 12 (2020) on VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments
- European Commission adopts proposal for new VAT Committee interpretation powers
- European Commission launches initiative on tackling the VAT gap
- Draft Finance Bill 2020
- Lords Committee publishes recommendations on tackling promoters of tax avoidance
- Finance
- HMRC publishes 6th report on code of practice on taxation for banks
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The OECD publishes guidance on the transfer pricing implications of the coronavirus pandemic
- Companies and corporation tax
- Government public procurement plans proposes amendments to tax exclusions
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes Spotlight 57 on tax avoidance arrangements using revenue service trusts
- International
- CIOT responds to HMRC’s review of DTTs
- Germany and Pakistan ratify BEPS multilateral instrument
- OECD publishes update on the on the progress of the hard-to-value intangibles approach
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Tax Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) Further Brexit Implementation Period completion day preparations, (2) the Welsh government announcing changes to Land Transaction Tax rates and bands, and (3) confirmation from HMRC that it intends to withdraw Revenue and Customs Brief 12 (2020) on the VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments.
