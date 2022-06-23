LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Environmental taxes
  • Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Bill published in draft
  • HMRC updates guidance on completing the plastic packaging tax return
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • HMRC increases late payment interest rates
  • HMRC publishes consultation on raising standards in the tax advice market
  • Agent update: issue 97 published
  • First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) Practice Statement on witness summonses issued
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication of the Bill to enact the new energy profits levy on oil and gas profits, (2) HMRC increasing the interest rates for late payments of tax and (3) the OECD publishing responses to its consultation on tax certainty aspects of Amount A under Pillar One. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

