Tax weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2022
  • Government publishes draft provisions for Finance Bill 2022
  • ATT calls for delay to change in how profits are taxed
  • VAT
  • Court of Appeal rules that third-party loan servicing is liable to VAT (Target Group Ltd v HMRC)
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Taxpayers had no right to attend third party information notice application hearing (Kandore v HMRC)
  • HMRC has published Agent Update issue 86 on developments for tax agents and advisers
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes (1) publication of draft provisions for Finance Bill 2022 and accompanying documents, (2) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Target that third-party loan servicing is liable to VAT; (3) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kandore that taxpayers had no right to attend a third party information notice application hearing and (4) HMRC updating the GAAR guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

