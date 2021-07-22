Tax weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes (1) publication of draft provisions for Finance Bill 2022 and accompanying documents, (2) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Target that third-party loan servicing is liable to VAT; (3) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kandore that taxpayers had no right to attend a third party information notice application hearing and (4) HMRC updating the GAAR guidance. or to read the full analysis.