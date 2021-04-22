- Tax weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Finance Bill 2021
- Government tables amendments to Finance Bill 2021 clauses on trade losses carry-back, collective defined contribution pensions and VAT late payment interest
- House of Commons Public Bill Committee invites comments on Finance Bill 2021
- Taxes management and litigation
- Court of Appeal on FNs and APNs—exhaust representations procedure before making judicial review claim (R (oao M Sport) v HMRC)
- OTS publishes evaluation update following its review of HMRC’s guidance for taxpayers
- HMRC publishes latest agent update
- VAT
- HMRC updates guidance on online marketplaces
- OECD publishes report on VAT policy in the sharing and gig economy
- CIOT responds to HMRC’s consultation on VAT and value shifting
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes its latest Employer Bulletin
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HM Treasury makes further direction to extend the CJRS
- European Commission extends customs and VAT waiver for imports of medical and protective equipment needed to fight coronavirus
- International
- OECD publishes follow-up tax dispute resolution peer reviews
- Brexit
- Regulations amend UK customs and VAT secondary legislation in relation to Northern Ireland
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) government amendments to Finance Bill 2021 clauses on trade losses carry-back, collective defined contribution pensions and VAT late payment interest, and (2) the Court of Appeal’s decision in R (oao M Sport) v HMRC that the taxpayer was not entitled to recover its costs in commencing judicial review proceedings because they had been made prematurely.
