Tax weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Government publishes draft provisions for Finance Bill 2023
  • Energy and environment
  • The Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 received Royal Assent
  • Funds
  • The Financial Services and Markets Bill was introduced to Parliament
  • STEP responds to HMRC consultation on expansion of investment transactions list for the investment manager exemption
  • Anti-avoidance
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of draft provisions for Finance Bill 2023 and accompanying documents on 20 July, (2) the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 received Royal Assent on 14 July, (3) the Financial Services and Markets Bill was introduced to Parliament on 20 July, and (4) the Upper Tribunal (UT) decides a Ramsay case in the taxpayers’ favour in Altrad and Wiseman. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

