- Tax weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Government publishes draft provisions for Finance Bill 2023
- Energy and environment
- The Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 received Royal Assent
- Funds
- The Financial Services and Markets Bill was introduced to Parliament
- STEP responds to HMRC consultation on expansion of investment transactions list for the investment manager exemption
- Anti-avoidance
- UT decides Ramsay case in taxpayers’ favour (Altrad and Wiseman v HMRC)
- VAT
- UT upholds FTT decision that there was a single exempt supply of a licence to occupy land (HMRC v Netbusters)
- HMRC publishes revised VAT partial exemption framework for NHS
- Taxes management and litigation
- FTT decides HMRC is not permitted to conduct fishing expedition into personal expenditure (Jenner v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes guidance for professional tax agents
- OTS recommends overarching principle of tax simplification
- Employment taxes
- EMI share valuation period to revert to 90 days
- International
- Modified text of UK-Chile double tax treaty published
- UK and Guernsey sign MOU on mutual agreement arbitration procedure
- Individuals and income tax
- CIOT welcomes low-income trust proposals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of draft provisions for Finance Bill 2023 and accompanying documents on 20 July, (2) the Energy (Oil and Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 received Royal Assent on 14 July, (3) the Financial Services and Markets Bill was introduced to Parliament on 20 July, and (4) the Upper Tribunal (UT) decides a Ramsay case in the taxpayers’ favour in Altrad and Wiseman.
