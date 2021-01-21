Sign-in Help
Tax weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • Tax weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • VAT
  • Loan broking structure fails to remove irrecoverable VAT cost (Wilmslow Financial Services plc (in administration) v HMRC)
  • 2020–21—Budget and Finance Bill
  • CIOT publishes Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT
  • Commons Treasury Committee holds evidence session on ‘tax after coronavirus’
  • International
  • UK/Germany 2020 Protocol and Joint Declaration published
  • CIOT publishes guidance on DAC 6 for members
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Wilmslow Financial Services plc that a structure designed to avoid irrecoverable VAT being suffered on advertising services for a loan broking business failed to achieve its desired effect, and (2) the CIOT’s Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

