- Tax weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- VAT
- Loan broking structure fails to remove irrecoverable VAT cost (Wilmslow Financial Services plc (in administration) v HMRC)
- 2020–21—Budget and Finance Bill
- CIOT publishes Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT
- Commons Treasury Committee holds evidence session on ‘tax after coronavirus’
- International
- UK/Germany 2020 Protocol and Joint Declaration published
- CIOT publishes guidance on DAC 6 for members
- New toolkit published on implementing transfer pricing documentation requirements
- OECD holds public consultation on pillar one and pillar two blueprints
- European Commission opens roadmap on introduction of digital levy for feedback
- USTR finds the UK DST to be discriminatory
- EU Council publishes revised public CbCR proposal
- Stamp taxes
- HMRC publishes latest Stamp Taxes Newsletter
- Companies and corporation tax
- Government publishes Q&A clarifying freeports policy and bidding process
- Employment taxes
- HMRC updates guidance on oil and gas offshore contractors to reflect imminent IR35 off-payroll changes
- Real estate tax
- HMRC confirms 'wet' signature required for non-resident company income tax return
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC updates guidance on publishing CJRS claim details
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Wilmslow Financial Services plc that a structure designed to avoid irrecoverable VAT being suffered on advertising services for a loan broking business failed to achieve its desired effect, and (2) the CIOT’s Budget representations on taxation of property income, corporation tax and CGT.
