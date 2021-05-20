menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2021
  • Government publishes Report Stage amendments
  • HMRC launches consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes
  • Taxes management and litigation
  • Supreme Court finds taxpayer had not made deliberate inaccuracy and that staleness is not relevant to discovery (HMRC v Raymond Tooth)
  • HM Treasury launches call for evidence on the effectiveness of the OTS
  • VAT
  • HMRC updates guidance on the VAT treatment of overseas persons selling goods through online marketplaces
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the publication of Finance Bill 2021 Report Stage amendments, (2) the Supreme Court’s judgment in Tooth that there is no concept of staleness in the statutory scheme for raising discovery assessments, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Wardle that entrepreneurs’ relief was not available to a partner in a partnership which had not commenced trading. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

