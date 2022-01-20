Tax weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the delay until 1 January 2023 of the planned reform of the VAT penalties and interest regime, (2) HMRC’s consultation on technical guidance on the rules requiring notification of uncertain tax treatment, (3) the Welsh Revenue Authority publishing guidance on tax avoidance and evasion, and (4) EU finance ministers expressing concern about the 2023 timeline of the OECD pillar 2 model rules. or to read the full analysis.