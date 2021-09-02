LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Tax weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • Upper Tribunal allows holding company deductions for transaction expenses (Centrica Overseas Holdings Ltd v HMRC)
  • Individuals and income tax
  • High Court rejects judicial review in loan charge repayment case (R (oao Iain Clamp))
  • CIOT response: Basis period reform
  • Scotland
  • Scotland's first framework for tax and tax policy in relation to the Scottish Budget 2022–23
  • VAT
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Upper Tribunal’s decision in Centrica Holdings regarding deductions for transaction expenses, (2) the High Court’s rejection of a judicial review application on the disguised remuneration loan charge in Clamp, and (3) the Scottish Government’s launch of a consultation on its overarching tax policy approach and programme for this parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

