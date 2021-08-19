menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • VAT
  • Upper Tribunal rules on scope of VAT exemption for insurance transactions (Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC)
  • Upper Tribunal rules FTT had jurisdiction to consider legitimate expectation in VAT appeal (KSM Henryk Zeman Sp Z.o.o v HMRC)
  • Updated HMRC guidance on partial exemption special method
  • Stamp taxes
  • Stamp Taxes Newsletter: August 2021
  • International
  • Barbados joins OECD two-pillar plan for international tax reform
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes the Upper Tribunal’s ruling in Claims Advisory Group that the service of claiming compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) was not exempt from VAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

