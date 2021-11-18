- Tax weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Finance Bill 2022 and Autumn Budget 2021
- Second reading of Finance Bill 2022
- ATT response to inquiry into draft Finance Bill 2021–22
- CIOT response: Treasury Committee Inquiry into the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
- International
- EU adopts public country by country reporting (CbCR) directive
- Shell proposes to become UK tax resident
- HMRC publishes Mauritius-UK double tax treaty as modified by MLI
- Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association joins international efforts for tax transparency
- Energy and environment
- HMRC updates guidance on plastic packaging tax (PPT)
- Real estate tax
- Wales to extend LTT higher rates refund period in exceptional circumstances relating to unsafe cladding
- HMRC guidance: enhanced capital allowance and structures and buildings allowance relief in freeport tax sites
- Funds
- SI 2021/1270 The Authorised Investment Funds (Tax) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC publishes factsheets on joint and several liability notices (JLNs) introduced by Finance Act 2020
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the second reading of Finance Bill 2022, including a resolution on closure notices in the context of the diverted profits tax, (2) the EU adopting the public country by country reporting directive, (3) HMRC updating its guidance on the plastic packaging tax and publishing new guidance on freeport tax sites, and (4) Wales proposing to extend the land transaction tax higher rates refund period in exceptional circumstances relating to unsafe cladding.
