Tax weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) predictions and planned coverage for Spring Budget 2021, (2) the UT’s decision in Westow Cricket Club that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for issuing a zero-rating certificate because it had an honest belief that the works qualified and the objective circumstances around that belief made it a reasonable one to hold, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Borough Council Of King's Lynn And West Norfolk (No. 2) that ‘overpayments’ at a public authority pay and display off-street car park represented further consideration for a supply of parking and were therefore subject to VAT. or to read the full analysis.