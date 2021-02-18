Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Tax weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Spring Budget 2021—what to expect
  • VAT
  • An honest belief in context was a reasonable excuse against VAT penalties (Westow Cricket Club v HMRC)
  • Off-street car parking overpayments by local authority are subject to VAT (Borough Council Of King's Lynn And West Norfolk (No. 2) v HMRC)
  • HMRC updates guidance on accounting for import VAT
  • Employment taxes
  • HMRC publishes compliance guidance on the changes to the off-payroll IR35 rules for organisations
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) predictions and planned coverage for Spring Budget 2021, (2) the UT’s decision in Westow Cricket Club that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for issuing a zero-rating certificate because it had an honest belief that the works qualified and the objective circumstances around that belief made it a reasonable one to hold, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Borough Council Of King's Lynn And West Norfolk (No. 2) that ‘overpayments’ at a public authority pay and display off-street car park represented further consideration for a supply of parking and were therefore subject to VAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More