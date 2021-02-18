- Tax weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—what to expect
- VAT
- An honest belief in context was a reasonable excuse against VAT penalties (Westow Cricket Club v HMRC)
- Off-street car parking overpayments by local authority are subject to VAT (Borough Council Of King's Lynn And West Norfolk (No. 2) v HMRC)
- HMRC updates guidance on accounting for import VAT
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes compliance guidance on the changes to the off-payroll IR35 rules for organisations
- Regulations laid setting out the NICs thresholds for 2021-22
- Brexit
- HMRC confirms EU Member States have agreed to adopt the ‘detached worker’ rules
- HMRC publishes guidance on new SME Brexit support fund
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC updates taxpayer facing compliance checks guidance
- International
- OECD releases the final batch of tax dispute resolution peer reviews
- Chancellor outlines UK’s priorities as it assumes G7 Presidency
- European Commission publishes proposal allowing the flat rate scheme for company cars in Northern Ireland
- Real estate taxes
- Government proposes new tax alongside other measures to eliminate unsafe cladding
- Energy and environment
- NAO publishes report on management of tax measures and environmental objectives
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) predictions and planned coverage for Spring Budget 2021, (2) the UT’s decision in Westow Cricket Club that the taxpayer had a reasonable excuse for issuing a zero-rating certificate because it had an honest belief that the works qualified and the objective circumstances around that belief made it a reasonable one to hold, and (3) the FTT’s decision in Borough Council Of King's Lynn And West Norfolk (No. 2) that ‘overpayments’ at a public authority pay and display off-street car park represented further consideration for a supply of parking and were therefore subject to VAT.
