LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Tax weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Business tax
  • Court of Appeal confirms capital allowances not available on satellite launch costs (Inmarsat Global Ltd v HMRC)
  • ICAEW’s comments on HMRC’s electric cars guidance
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • News analysis
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Inmarsat about the effect of deeming provisions in the capital allowances rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More