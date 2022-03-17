LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • NICs and Economic Crime Acts receive Royal Assent
  • International
  • OECD publishes commentary on the GloBE rules and launches consultation on an Implementation Framework
  • Progress continues on EU implementation of GloBE rules
  • VAT
  • HMRC issues Revenue and Customs Brief on Lennartz mechanism and VAT accounting
  • Finance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 and the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 receiving Royal Assent, (2) the OECD's publication of commentary and illustrative examples on the model global minimum tax rules forming part of its two pillar global tax reform plan, and (3) regulations on the application of the new residential property developer tax to groups and joint ventures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.