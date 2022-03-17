Tax weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the National Insurance Contributions Act 2022 and the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 receiving Royal Assent, (2) the OECD's publication of commentary and illustrative examples on the model global minimum tax rules forming part of its two pillar global tax reform plan, and (3) regulations on the application of the new residential property developer tax to groups and joint ventures. or to read the full analysis.