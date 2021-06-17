menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Employment taxes
  • Services provided under hypothetical contracts were ones of employment (Northern Light Solutions Ltd v HMRC)
  • National Insurance Contributions Bill 2021 completes its second reading in the House of Commons
  • Stamp and transfer taxes
  • Share subscription amounts were consideration for SDLT purposes (Brown and Brown v HMRC)
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • Unamortised revenue expenditure allowed on sale of asset (West Burton Property Ltd v HMRC)
  • Regulations set out rules for the submission of trading loss carry back statements
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Northern Light Solutions Ltd that a worker’s hypothetical contracts with the Nationwide Building Society were ones of employment, (2) the FTT’s decision in Brown and Brown that the old sub-sale rules formerly contained in section 45 of the Finance Act 2003 applied to an acquisition of a property by a company which, on the same day as the acquisition, reduced its share capital and distributed the property in specie to its shareholders, and (3) the FTT’s decision in West Burton Property Ltd that the company was entitled in principle to a deduction in computing its property business profits for deferred revenue expenditure on maintenance that remained unamortised when the asset to which it related was sold. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

