Tax weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Northern Light Solutions Ltd that a worker’s hypothetical contracts with the Nationwide Building Society were ones of employment, (2) the FTT’s decision in Brown and Brown that the old sub-sale rules formerly contained in section 45 of the Finance Act 2003 applied to an acquisition of a property by a company which, on the same day as the acquisition, reduced its share capital and distributed the property in specie to its shareholders, and (3) the FTT’s decision in West Burton Property Ltd that the company was entitled in principle to a deduction in computing its property business profits for deferred revenue expenditure on maintenance that remained unamortised when the asset to which it related was sold. or to read the full analysis.