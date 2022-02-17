- Tax weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Funds
- Treasury publishes responses to its call for input on a review of the UK funds regime
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill 2022: summary of amendments
- Finance
- HMRC launches technical consultation on draft regulations- The Alternative Finance (Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Corporation Tax) Order 2022
- Companies and corporation tax
- UK and Scottish governments reach deal to establish two new green freeports in Scotland
- International
- European commission publishes proposal on optional reverse charge mechanism in relation to supplies of certain goods and services
- Lesotho, Thailand and Viet Nam sign landmark agreement to strengthen their tax treaties
- Anti-avoidance
- HMRC publishes updated guidance on loan schemes and the loan charge
- HMRC publishes updated guidance on promoters of tax avoidance schemes
- Law society responds to HMRC consultation on draft regulations on MDR
- HM Treasury enacts The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Employment taxes
- FTT allows Adrian Chiles’ IR35 appeal as BBC and ITV contracts are part of business on his own account (Basic Broadcasting v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes updated CWG2 guidance on PAYE and NICs
- HMRC publishes guidance for employers on claiming NICs relief for veterans
- HMRC publishes latest Employer Bulletin
- Taxes management and litigation
- CIOT publishes latest HMRC Stakeholder Digest
- CIOT shares update from HMRC on VAT penalty reform
- Energy and environment
- HMRC issues the Plastic Packaging Tax (General) Regulations 2022
- Scottish government issues the Scottish Landfill Tax (Standard Rate and Lower Rate) Order 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes (1) the Treasury publishing a summary of responses to its call for input on a review of the UK funds regime, (2) the launch of an HMRC consultation on regulations that will widen the scope of the tax legislation applying to alternative finance arrangements, and (3) HMRC’s updated guidance on POTAS
