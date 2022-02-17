LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Funds
  • Treasury publishes responses to its call for input on a review of the UK funds regime
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Finance Bill 2022: summary of amendments
  • Finance
  • HMRC launches technical consultation on draft regulations- The Alternative Finance (Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Corporation Tax) Order 2022
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • UK and Scottish governments reach deal to establish two new green freeports in Scotland
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes (1) the Treasury publishing a summary of responses to its call for input on a review of the UK funds regime, (2) the launch of an HMRC consultation on regulations that will widen the scope of the tax legislation applying to alternative finance arrangements, and (3) HMRC’s updated guidance on POTAS or take a trial to read the full analysis.

