Tax weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Development Securities plc reinstating the FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident, (2) the UT’s decision in Gallaher referring questions to the Court of Justice concerning the UK’s rules on transfers of assets between group companies, and (3) two new government consultations, one on follower notice penalties and one on alternative fund structures. or to read the full analysis.