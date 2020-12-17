- Tax weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Companies and corporation tax
- Court of Appeal reinstates FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident (HMRC v Development Securities plc)
- UT makes Court of Justice referral in group asset transfer case (Gallaher Ltd v HMRC)
- HM Treasury launches second consultation on taxation of asset holding companies
- Anti-avoidance
- HMRC publishes consultation on follower notices and penalties
- VAT
- Single account required for VAT bad debt relief (Regency Factors v HMRC)
- FTT makes Court of Justice referral on validity of EU VAT regulations (Fenix International Ltd v HMRC)
- CIOT responds to call for evidence on VAT grouping
- HMRC launches call for evidence on VAT and the sharing economy
- 2020–21 Budget and Finance Bill
- Chancellor announces Budget date
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Chancellor extends CJRS to April 2021
- Regulations introduce temporary NICs exemption for coronavirus antigen tests
- Regulations introduce NICs disregard for Welsh and Scottish self-isolation grants
- Individuals and income tax
- HMRC updates guidance on making tax digital for income tax
- International
- CIOT publishes response to OECD pillar one and pillar two blueprints
- British Overseas Territories commit to publishing further information on company ownership
- OECD reviews progress on exchanging information on tax rulings
- Brexit
- Taxation (Post-transition Period) Bill completes remaining stages
- HMRC publishes brief on the withdrawal of the VAT Retail Export Scheme and the tax-free shopping concession
- HMRC publishes new guidance on general betting duty, pool betting duty and remote gaming duty and a Brexit transition notice on general betting duties
- HMRC updates guidance on import duty and VAT when re-importing goods to the UK and EU
- HMRC publishes guidance for individuals and non-VAT registered businesses on moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Regulations make changes to UK tax legislation following the disapplication of EU State aid rules
- Regulations make amendments to existing VAT legislation and introduce transitional provisions
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Development Securities plc reinstating the FTT’s decision that Jersey-incorporated subsidiaries were UK tax resident, (2) the UT’s decision in Gallaher referring questions to the Court of Justice concerning the UK’s rules on transfers of assets between group companies, and (3) two new government consultations, one on follower notice penalties and one on alternative fund structures.
