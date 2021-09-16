- Tax weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Anti-avoidance
- HMRC makes SI 2021/1010 The Promoters of Tax Avoidance Schemes (Prescribed Circumstances under Section 235) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- HMRC makes SI 2021/980 The Tax Avoidance Schemes (Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 and SI 2021/979 The Indirect Taxes (Disclosure of Avoidance Schemes) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation—Powers to tackle electronic sales suppression
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation—Clamping down of promoters of tax avoidance
- Companies and corporation tax
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation and draft HMRC guidance—Notification of uncertain tax treatment by large businesses
- Employment taxes
More...
- Health and Social Care Levy Bill has its first reading in the House of Lords
- National Insurance Contributions Bill 2021 has its first reading in the House of Lords
- CIOT makes submission on Employee Ownership Trusts—Enhancement and anti-abuse measures, funding and other tax issues
- HMRC guidance on CWG2: further guide to PAYE and NICs updated
- HMRC updates SSP rules to include airmen and continental shelf workers details
- CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation on Pensions
- Individuals and income tax
- OTS publishes report on changing tax year end for individuals
- Current issues and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further Treasury Direction made under Section 76 of the Coronavirus Act 2020
- HMRC publishes Agent Update 88
- VAT
- HMRC updates VAT Notice 723A: Refunds of UK VAT for non-UK businesses or EU VAT for UK businesses
- Treasury makes SI 2021/1023 Value Added Tax (Treatment of Transactions) (Revocation) Order 2021
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC settles US$1bn General Electric tax fraud lawsuit
- International
- OECD report says more tax administrations are going digital
- Taiwan: tax treaties
- SI 2021/1030 The Tonnage Tax (Training Requirement) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Restructuring and insolvency
- SI 2021/1028 The Insolvency (England and Wales) (No 2) (Amendment) Rules 2021 laid before Parliament
- SI 2021/1029 The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) Regulations 2021 laid before Parliament
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the making of regulations to amend POTAS, DOTAS and DASVOIT to reflect changes made by Finance Act 2021, (2) the OTS report on changing the tax year end for individuals, and (3) more detailed analysis of the FTT decision in GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC (discovery assessments) and the High Court decision in Almacantar v Railway Pension Exempt Unit Trust (requirement to serve notice of tax claim).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.