Tax weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC makes SI 2021/1010 The Promoters of Tax Avoidance Schemes (Prescribed Circumstances under Section 235) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • HMRC makes SI 2021/980 The Tax Avoidance Schemes (Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 and SI 2021/979 The Indirect Taxes (Disclosure of Avoidance Schemes) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation—Powers to tackle electronic sales suppression
  • CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation—Clamping down of promoters of tax avoidance
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • CIOT comments on Finance Bill 2021–22 draft legislation and draft HMRC guidance—Notification of uncertain tax treatment by large businesses
  • Employment taxes
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the making of regulations to amend POTAS, DOTAS and DASVOIT to reflect changes made by Finance Act 2021, (2) the OTS report on changing the tax year end for individuals, and (3) more detailed analysis of the FTT decision in GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC (discovery assessments) and the High Court decision in Almacantar v Railway Pension Exempt Unit Trust (requirement to serve notice of tax claim). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

