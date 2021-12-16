LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Government proposes amendments to Schs 2 and 15 of Finance Bill 2022
  • Scottish Budget 2022–23—tax implications
  • Stamp and transfer taxes
  • SDLT sub-sale scheme failed so SDLT return was required (Redmount v HMRC)
  • VAT
  • HMRC confirms that nursing agencies concession only applies to direct provision of staff
  • HMRC updates guidance on One Stop Shop VAT Return
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) proposed government amendments to Finance Bill 2022 in respect of qualifying asset holding companies and notification of uncertain tax treatment, and (2) the FTT’s decision in Redmount on the requirement for SDLT returns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

