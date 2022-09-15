LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Tax weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • UT upholds FTT decision that capital loss claims formed part of tax return (Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC)
  • Advocate General’s opinion on compatibility of UK intra-group transfer rules with EU law
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC's Ramsay argument fails (Altrad Services Ltd and another v HMRC)
  • EU considering ban on enabling tax evasion
  • International
  • UK-Germany tax treaty
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Edward Cumming-Bruce relating to whether capital loss claims were stand-alone claims, (2) the Advocate General’s opinion in Gallaher on the UK’s intra-group transfer rules, and (3) the UT’s decision in Altrad on a capital allowances step-up scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

