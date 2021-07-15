menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Tax weekly highlights—15 July 2021
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • International
  • G20 endorse plans for global tax reform
  • First edition of Tax Transparency in Latin America report outlines growing role of tax transparency and exchange of information
  • Stamp and transfer taxes
  • 12 month time limit for repayment of SDLT where contract annulled after substantial performance (HMRC v Candy)
  • SDLT—Annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling (Fiander and Brower v HMRC)
  • HMRC publishes guidance on freeport tax sites and SDLT relief
  • VAT
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the G20’s endorsement of the OECD’s two pillar plans for global tax reform, (2) the UT’s decision in Candy that an amendment to an SDLT return to claim a repayment of SDLT when a contract is rescinded or annulled after it has been substantially performed must take place within the usual time limit of 12 months from the filing date of the SDLT return, (3) the UT’s decision in Fiander and Brower that an annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling, and (4) the AG’s Opinion in Zipvit that the recovery of VAT was not possible without an invoice for VAT embedded in supplies made by Royal Mail. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More