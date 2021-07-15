- Tax weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- International
- G20 endorse plans for global tax reform
- First edition of Tax Transparency in Latin America report outlines growing role of tax transparency and exchange of information
- Stamp and transfer taxes
- 12 month time limit for repayment of SDLT where contract annulled after substantial performance (HMRC v Candy)
- SDLT—Annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling (Fiander and Brower v HMRC)
- HMRC publishes guidance on freeport tax sites and SDLT relief
- VAT
More...
- Recovery not possible without an invoice for VAT embedded in supplies made by Royal Mail (Zipvit Ltd v HMRC)
- European Council adopts ‘buy and donate’ VAT exemption
- European Commission provides update on consultation on VAT rules for financial and insurance services
- Taxes management and litigation
- Trading loss relief and closure notices (Poll (Robert) v HMRC)
- CIOT responds to Treasury review of the OTS
- HMRC updates opening letter sent when publishing details of deliberate tax defaulters
- HMRC publishes guidance on managing agent authorisations online
- Anti-avoidance
- HMRC publishes GAAR Advisory Panel opinion on employee reward arrangements
- Finance Bill 2022
- Tax legislation day (L Day) coverage—20 July 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the G20’s endorsement of the OECD’s two pillar plans for global tax reform, (2) the UT’s decision in Candy that an amendment to an SDLT return to claim a repayment of SDLT when a contract is rescinded or annulled after it has been substantially performed must take place within the usual time limit of 12 months from the filing date of the SDLT return, (3) the UT’s decision in Fiander and Brower that an annex was not suitable for use as a single dwelling, and (4) the AG’s Opinion in Zipvit that the recovery of VAT was not possible without an invoice for VAT embedded in supplies made by Royal Mail.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.