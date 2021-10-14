LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • International
  • OECD unveils finalised two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges of digitisation
  • Real estate tax
  • Government amends draft Finance Bill legislation on the residential property developer tax
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC publishes guidance on joint and several liability notices
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication by the OECD of the finalised statement on the two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges of the digital economy, (2) revised Finance Bill legislation on the residential property developer tax, and (3) new HMRC guidance on joint and several liability notices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More