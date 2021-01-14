- Tax weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Anti-avoidance
- FTT applies Ramsay to defeat loss creation scheme (Padfield v HMRC)
- Finance
- CIOT responds to proposed Finance Bill 2021 amendments to the hybrid and other mismatch rules
- Taxes management and litigation
- Partial closure notice must state tax due (HMRC v Embiricos)
- CIOT responds to consultation on reforms to obtaining permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal
- International
- OECD to hold public virtual meeting on the Inclusive Framework on BEPS
- Transfer of assets abroad (HMRC v Rialas)
- Stamp taxes
- Regulations amend SDLT return
- Employment taxes
- HMRC updates guidance on the disguised remuneration loan charge and late elections
- HMRC launches consultation on zero-rate secondary class 1 employer NICs for veterans
- Companies and corporation tax
- Financial Secretary to the Treasury confirms extension of first-year capital allowances for electric vehicles
- VAT
- HMRC updates guidance on the changes to accounting for VAT for Northern Ireland and Great Britain
- HMRC updates VAT Notice on ESCs
- HMRC updates VAT Notice on agricultural flat rate scheme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ATT urges government to extend tax free treatment of employee testing
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service updates guidance on attending a tribunal or court hearing amid coronavirus
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Padfield that arrangements entered into by the taxpayers fell ‘fairly and squarely’ within the Ramsay principle and therefore did not create the losses that they were designed to achieve, (2) the UT’s decision in Embiricos that HMRC could not issue a partial closure notice denying the taxpayer’s claim to the remittance basis without specifying the amount of tax due, (3) the UT’s decision in Rialas that there was no income tax charge under the transfer of assets abroad rules where the taxpayer had made arrangements to facilitate the sale of shares by his business partner to a non-resident company owned by a trust of which he was beneficiary, and (4) changes to the SDLT return for the non-resident surcharge of 2%.
