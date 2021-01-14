Tax weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Padfield that arrangements entered into by the taxpayers fell ‘fairly and squarely’ within the Ramsay principle and therefore did not create the losses that they were designed to achieve, (2) the UT’s decision in Embiricos that HMRC could not issue a partial closure notice denying the taxpayer’s claim to the remittance basis without specifying the amount of tax due, (3) the UT’s decision in Rialas that there was no income tax charge under the transfer of assets abroad rules where the taxpayer had made arrangements to facilitate the sale of shares by his business partner to a non-resident company owned by a trust of which he was beneficiary, and (4) changes to the SDLT return for the non-resident surcharge of 2%. or to read the full analysis.