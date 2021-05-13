Tax weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Aozora GMAC Investments to allow unilateral credit for US withholding tax when treaty relief did not apply, (2) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Khan that the taxpayer was chargeable to tax on the distribution arising from a buyback of a company’s shares which occurred as part of a series of transactions for the sale of the company, and (3) highlights from the Queen’s Speech at the opening of the new Parliamentary session. or to read the full analysis.