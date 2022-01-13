LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • International
  • HMRC launches consultation on domestic implementation of OECD Pillar Two Model Rules
  • Business at OECD identifies ‘major policy issues’ with Pillar Two Model Rules
  • Budgets and Finance Bills
  • Finance Bill 2022 completes Public Bill Committee stage
  • VAT
  • HMRC issues VAT Group Registration applications guidance
  • HMRC reviewing how businesses claim VAT when charging electric vehicles for business purposes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC launches a consultation on the domestic implementation of the OECD Pillar Two Model Rules, (2) Finance Bill 2022 completes the Public Bill Committee stage, and (3) HMRC provides guidance as to how businesses should account for VAT while awaiting the approval of a VAT grouping application. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More