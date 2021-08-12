menu-search
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) responses from the Law Society and the CIOT to HMRC’s call for evidence on simplifying the VAT land exemption, and (2) publication of an updated ‘harmful tax practices’ peer review report by the OECD. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

