Tax weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Hargreaves that interest paid by a UK resident borrower on recurring loans was UK source yearly interest, (2) the FTT’s first consideration of the EIS ‘risk to capital’ condition in CHF Pip! and (3) the publication of a new SDLT Manual chapter on SDLT relief for freeports. or to read the full analysis.