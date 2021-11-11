LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tax weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance
  • Interest paid by UK resident borrower on recurring loans is UK source yearly interest (Hargreaves Property Holdings v HMRC)
  • Incentivised investment
  • Animation company fails to secure EIS relief for follow-on funding (CHF Pip! v HMRC)
  • Real estate tax
  • HMRC publishes freeports relief chapter in SDLT Manual
  • Employment Taxes
  • IR35—Sky TV sports presenter’s engagement was a contract of service (Little Piece of Paradise Ltd v HMRC)
Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the FTT’s decision in Hargreaves that interest paid by a UK resident borrower on recurring loans was UK source yearly interest, (2) the FTT’s first consideration of the EIS ‘risk to capital’ condition in CHF Pip! and (3) the publication of a new SDLT Manual chapter on SDLT relief for freeports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

