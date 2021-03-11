- Tax weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- 2020–21 Budget and Finance Bill
- Finance Bill 2021 published
- Law Society responds to Spring Budget 2021
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC publishes factsheet on capital allowances ‘super-deduction’
- CIOT publishes comments on MTD for CT consultation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulations extend income tax exemption and Class 1 NICs disregards for home office equipment
- Regulations extend Class 1 NICs disregard for employer-reimbursed coronavirus antigen tests
- Employment taxes
- Regulations implement new amendment reporting requirements
- Regulations reduce interest rate for employment-related loans
- Stamp taxes
- HMRC publishes new guidance on the SDLT surcharge for non-UK residents
- ATED annual amounts set and HMRC updates guidance on qualifying housing co-operatives
- Individuals and income tax
- Regulations provide income tax exemption for postponed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament
- VAT
- HMRC publishes guidance on the VAT treatment of supplies of finance and insurance services
- HMRC updates guidance on issuing a certificate of status
- HMRC amends VAT and value shifting consultation document
- European Commission publishes proposal to authorise Northern Ireland VAT business car fuel derrogation
- Taxes management and litigation
- HMRC publishes factsheet on information notices and enablers of defeated tax avoidance
- International
- HMRC updates guidance on reporting cross-border arrangements
- European Commission opens feedback period into business taxation in the 21st century
- European Commission opens consultation period on simplified procedures for better tax compliance
- European Commission opens consultation period on DAC initiative to counter tax fraud and evasion
- Devolution
- Regulations extend the temporary increase to the nil rate band of LTT for residential property in Wales
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the publication of Finance Bill 2021, (2) HMRC publishing a factsheet on the new capital allowances ‘super-deduction’, and (3) the making of regulations to extend the income tax and NICs exemptions for the provision of coronavirus-related home office equipment and employer-reimbursed antigen tests.
