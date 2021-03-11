Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Tax weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • 2020–21 Budget and Finance Bill
  • Finance Bill 2021 published
  • Law Society responds to Spring Budget 2021
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC publishes factsheet on capital allowances ‘super-deduction’
  • CIOT publishes comments on MTD for CT consultation
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Regulations extend income tax exemption and Class 1 NICs disregards for home office equipment
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the publication of Finance Bill 2021, (2) HMRC publishing a factsheet on the new capital allowances ‘super-deduction’, and (3) the making of regulations to extend the income tax and NICs exemptions for the provision of coronavirus-related home office equipment and employer-reimbursed antigen tests. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More