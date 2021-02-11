- Tax weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Anti-avoidance
- Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a 'dividend replacement scheme' (Clipperton and another v HMRC)
- GAAR panel releases opinion on loan to participator scheme
- Companies and corporation tax
- Capital allowances on hydroelectric scheme (HMRC v SSE Generation Ltd)
- Regulations extend 100% FYAs for low-emission vehicles
- VAT
- FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)
More...
- Real estate tax
- LTT regulations made to increase the amount of relevant rent for non-residential and mixed leases
- WRA publishes suite of guidance on LTT and LDT
- Stamp taxes
- SDLT due in respect of cash payment rather than annuity (Hannah & Hodgson v HMRC)
- HMRC shares information on the new SDLT surcharge for non-UK residents buying property in England and Northern Ireland
- Employment taxes
- HMRC publishes February 2021 Employer Bulletin
- HMRC publishes guidance on zero-rate secondary class 1 employer NICs for veterans
- Taxes management and litigation
- Report published on the implementation of HMRC powers, obligations and safeguards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC adds guidance on the payment of Class 2 NICs deferred due to coronavirus
- HMRC publishes guidance on VAT deferred due to coronavirus
- HMRC updates guidance on the CJRS
- International
- European Commission launches consultation on VAT rules for financial and insurance services
- Brexit
- HMRC publishes new transitional guidance on importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU
- EU proposes extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Hannah & Hodgson that the effective date of a transaction was the date that cash consideration was paid (not the date an annuity was granted) and that the consideration was the deposit paid on exchange of contracts and a cash amount paid on completion, (2) the FTT’s decision in Clipperton that payments made under a 'dividend replacement scheme' were taxable on the shareholders, applying a purposive construction following Ramsay, (3) a GAAR panel opinion on a loan to participator scheme, and (4) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in SSE Generation Ltd that expenditure on various structures in a hydroelectric power station qualified for capital allowances.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.