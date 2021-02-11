Tax weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Hannah & Hodgson that the effective date of a transaction was the date that cash consideration was paid (not the date an annuity was granted) and that the consideration was the deposit paid on exchange of contracts and a cash amount paid on completion, (2) the FTT’s decision in Clipperton that payments made under a 'dividend replacement scheme' were taxable on the shareholders, applying a purposive construction following Ramsay, (3) a GAAR panel opinion on a loan to participator scheme, and (4) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in SSE Generation Ltd that expenditure on various structures in a hydroelectric power station qualified for capital allowances. or to read the full analysis.