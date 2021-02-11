Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Tax weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Anti-avoidance
  • Application of the Ramsay principle and the settlements legislation to a 'dividend replacement scheme' (Clipperton and another v HMRC)
  • GAAR panel releases opinion on loan to participator scheme
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • Capital allowances on hydroelectric scheme (HMRC v SSE Generation Ltd)
  • Regulations extend 100% FYAs for low-emission vehicles
  • VAT
  • FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Hannah & Hodgson that the effective date of a transaction was the date that cash consideration was paid (not the date an annuity was granted) and that the consideration was the deposit paid on exchange of contracts and a cash amount paid on completion, (2) the FTT’s decision in Clipperton that payments made under a 'dividend replacement scheme' were taxable on the shareholders, applying a purposive construction following Ramsay, (3) a GAAR panel opinion on a loan to participator scheme, and (4) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in SSE Generation Ltd that expenditure on various structures in a hydroelectric power station qualified for capital allowances. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More