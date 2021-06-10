Tax weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) G7 Finance Ministers reaching an agreement on global tax reform, (2) Finance Bill 2021 receiving Royal Assent, (3) the Court of Justice’s decision in Titanium Ltd that the letting of an Austrian property by a Jersey company did not create a fixed establishment for VAT purposes in Austria, and (4) the FTT’s decision in E.ON UK plc that a ‘facilitation payment’ paid to employees of the company as part of an agreement under which they would in future pay increased pension contributions was taxable as earnings from employment. or to read the full analysis.