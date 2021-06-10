- Tax weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- International
- G7 Finance Ministers agree historic global tax agreement
- OECD publishes comments on proposed changes to treaty commentary on interest deductions
- USTR announces suspended tariffs in digital services taxes investigations
- European Parliament reaches agreement on directive for public CbCR
- European Commission launches consultation on initiative to fight the use of shell entities
- Finance Bill 2021
- Finance Bill 2021 receives Royal Assent
- VAT
- Let property does not create VAT fixed establishment (Titanium Ltd v Finanzamt Österreich)
- HMRC updates Notice on VAT refunds
- Reminder that VAT deferral new payment scheme closes soon
- Employment taxes
- Lump sum payments for agreement to increased pension contributions were taxable earnings (E.ON UK plc v HMRC)
- Taxes management and litigation
- OTS to review potential for moving the end of the tax year
- Anti-avoidance
- Law Society publishes response to HMRC consultation on clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government responds to Treasury Committee’s ‘Tax after Coronavirus’ report
- Companies and corporation tax
- HMRC updates guidance on extended loss carry-back for companies
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- News Analysis
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Case Tracker
- Consultation Tracker
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Article summary
This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) G7 Finance Ministers reaching an agreement on global tax reform, (2) Finance Bill 2021 receiving Royal Assent, (3) the Court of Justice’s decision in Titanium Ltd that the letting of an Austrian property by a Jersey company did not create a fixed establishment for VAT purposes in Austria, and (4) the FTT’s decision in E.ON UK plc that a ‘facilitation payment’ paid to employees of the company as part of an agreement under which they would in future pay increased pension contributions was taxable as earnings from employment.
