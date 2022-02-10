LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • International
  • OECD launches consultation on the first building block under Pillar One
  • CIOT response to Mandatory Disclosure Rules
  • VAT
  • HMRC publishes latest Revenue and Customs Brief with revised policy on VAT early termination fees and compensation payments
  • Court of appeal confirms single account required for VAT bad debt relief (Regency Factors v HMRC)
  • Finance
  • New chapter on tax treatment of cryptoasset lending and staking using decentralised finance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the launch of the first of several consultations on the two pillar international tax agreement; (2) HMRC’s revised policy on VAT early termination fees and compensation payments; and (3) new guidance on the tax treatment of cryptoasset decentralised financing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional