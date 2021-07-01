menu-search
Tax weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • UT rules on BPRA qualifying expenditure (London Luton Hotel BPRA Property Fund LLP v HMRC)
  • VAT
  • Recovery of VAT refund to public bodies (Milton Keynes NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v HMRC)
  • HMRC publishes new guidance on VAT Import One Stop Shop
  • HMRC publishes guidance on using the One Stop Shop Union scheme
  • Regulations amend VAT legislation following review of EU exit legislation
  • Regulations bring into force FA 2021 provisions on VAT and distance selling
Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in London Luton Hotel BPRA Property Fund LLP on the availability of business premises renovation allowances for expenditure incurred in converting a building into a hotel and (2) the Court of Appeal’s decision in Milton Keynes NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust that HMRC was entitled to issue an assessment to recover VAT incorrectly claimed under the contracted-out services provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

