Tax fraud enforcement lacking in UK, watchdog says

Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government devotes 3½ times the staff to weeding out benefits fraud than it does to all compliance functions at HMRC—while tax fraud costs it nine times as much, according to a report dated 19 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

