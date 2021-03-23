Sign-in Help
Tax consultation day—23 March 2021

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax consultation day—23 March 2021
  • BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE
  • Notification of uncertain tax treatment by large businesses
  • Summary of responses to first consultation
  • Second stage consultation
  • Reform of the taxation of securitisation companies
  • VAT—partial exemption and the capital goods scheme
  • Transfer pricing documentation
  • TAX ADMINISTRATION
  • The tax administration framework: supporting a 21st century tax system
Article summary

Tax analysis: As announced at Spring Budget 2021, the government has published a number of new consultations and updates on existing consultations, together with announcements on reforms to take forward the government’s 10–year tax administration strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

