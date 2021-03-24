Tax consultation day 2021 — relevant items for employment lawyers

Article summary

Tax analysis: On the UK's first 'Tax Day', held on 23 March 2021, the government published a number of consultation documents, calls for evidence and other reports and analysis on a range of tax matters relevant to employment lawyers, including (a) the development of a tax system suitable for gig economy workers and (b) reform in the areas of (i) disguised remuneration tax avoidance and (ii) the off-payroll IR35 regime. or to read the full analysis.