Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Tax

Legal News

Tax consultation day 2021 — relevant items for employment lawyers

Tax consultation day 2021 — relevant items for employment lawyers
Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax consultation day 2021 — relevant items for employment lawyers
  • Tax administration — workers in the gig economy
  • Tackling disguised remuneration tax avoidance
  • Off-payroll reforms

Article summary

Tax analysis: On the UK's first 'Tax Day', held on 23 March 2021, the government published a number of consultation documents, calls for evidence and other reports and analysis on a range of tax matters relevant to employment lawyers, including (a) the development of a tax system suitable for gig economy workers and (b) reform in the areas of (i) disguised remuneration tax avoidance and (ii) the off-payroll IR35 regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As