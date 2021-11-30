LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2021-22—Budget and Finance Bill

Legal News

Tax administration and maintenance day: Autumn 2021—Private Client analysis

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax administration and maintenance day: Autumn 2021—Private Client analysis
  • Key Private Client announcements
  • Initial reactions from the market
  • Matthew Duncan, Partner at Druces
  • Paul Hardwick, Senior Solicitor at Macfarlanes
  • William Hancock, Partner at Collyer Bristow
  • Tristan Smale and James Lewis, Senior Associates at Penningtons Manches Cooper
  • Jeremy Crouch, Tax and Compliance Manager at RadcliffesLeBrasseur

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A summary of the key Private Client consultations, calls for evidence and other documents related to tax administration reforms and tax policy development published by HM Treasury and HMRC on 30 November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

