Tax Administration and Maintenance Day—30 November 2021

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax Administration and Maintenance Day—30 November 2021
  • BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE
  • Reforming R&D tax reliefs
  • Making Tax Digital for corporation tax
  • Reform of the taxation of securitisation companies
  • Updating the definitions of an investment bank
  • Corporation tax response to accounting changes for insurance contracts
  • ANTI-AVOIDANCE
  • Mandatory Disclosure Rules
  • REAL ESTATE TAX
Tax analysis: As announced at Autumn Budget 2021, the government has published a number of new consultations and updates on existing consultations, together with announcements on reforms to take forward the government’s plans to progress tax simplification, tackle non-compliance and make sure the tax system is fit for the modern world. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

