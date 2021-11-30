- Tax Administration and Maintenance Day—30 November 2021
- BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE
- Reforming R&D tax reliefs
- Making Tax Digital for corporation tax
- Reform of the taxation of securitisation companies
- Updating the definitions of an investment bank
- Corporation tax response to accounting changes for insurance contracts
- ANTI-AVOIDANCE
- Mandatory Disclosure Rules
- REAL ESTATE TAX
- Stamp Duty Land Tax: Mixed-Property Purchases and Multiple Dwellings Relief
- TAX ADMINISTRATION
- Timely payment
- Raising standards in the tax advice market
- Review of tax administration for large businesses
- Tax administration framework―supporting a 21st century tax system
- Modernising tax debt collection from non-paying businesses
- Chancellor responds to the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS)
- 2021 Review of the OTS: Final Report
- INTERNATIONAL
- Transfer pricing documentation
- VAT
- Simplifying the VAT land exemption
- EMPLOYMENT TAXES
- Umbrella company market
- ENVIRONMENTAL TAXES
- Landfill tax
- INCOME TAX AND INDIVIDUALS
- Income Tax Self-Assessment registration for the self-employed and landlords
- OTHER PUBLICATIONS
- FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS
Tax analysis: As announced at Autumn Budget 2021, the government has published a number of new consultations and updates on existing consultations, together with announcements on reforms to take forward the government’s plans to progress tax simplification, tackle non-compliance and make sure the tax system is fit for the modern world.
