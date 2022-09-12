- Talking point: Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct
- Should the Court of Appeal’s decision that statutory adjudication rights may extend to collateral warranties be welcomed?
- Is the decision in Abbey likely to encourage the use of adjudication as a dispute resolution method under construction contracts?
- Could adjudication rights now apply to other agreements, beyond collateral warranties, that parties enter on construction projects?
- Should parties now think about including express adjudication clauses in collateral warranties (and possibly other agreements)?
- Does the Court of Appeal’s decision leave any questions unanswered?
- Court details
Article summary
Construction analysis: In June 2022, the Court of Appeal issued its decision in Abbey v Simply, finding that a collateral warranty was a ‘construction contract’ within the meaning of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA 1996), and was therefore subject to the statutory adjudication provisions. In this article, Barry Hembling of Watson (bhembling@wfw.com) of Farley & Williams LLP, who acted for the successful appellant, and Charles Blamire Brown and Matthew Watson of Pinsent Masons LLP, reflect further on this important decision and its implications.
