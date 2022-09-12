Talking point: Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct

Article summary

Construction analysis: In June 2022, the Court of Appeal issued its decision in Abbey v Simply, finding that a collateral warranty was a ‘construction contract’ within the meaning of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA 1996), and was therefore subject to the statutory adjudication provisions. In this article, Barry Hembling of Watson (bhembling@wfw.com) of Farley & Williams LLP, who acted for the successful appellant, and Charles Blamire Brown and Matthew Watson of Pinsent Masons LLP, reflect further on this important decision and its implications. or to read the full analysis.