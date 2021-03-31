Takeover Panel confirms proposed changes to the offer timetable and offer conditions

What is the background? On 27 October 2020 the Panel published a public consultation paper (PCP 2020/1), which proposed various amendments to the Code in relation to conditions to offers and the offer timetable. Following this consultation, the Panel has published a response statement (RS 2020/1), which sets out the outcome of the consultation and confirms the changes that will be made. The response statement largely confirms the proposals that were made in PCP 2020/1 (for further details on these changes, see News Analysis: Analysing the Takeover Panel’s proposed changes to the offer timetable and offer conditions).

When will the changes come into effect? The amendments to the Code will take effect on Monday, 5 July 2021 (the implementation date) and a new edition of the Code will be published on that date. The Code, as amended, will be applied in relation to all firm offers which are announced on or after the implementation date, except where to do so would give the amendments retroactive effect. Any ongoing firm offers which straddle the implementation date, and any offers announced on or after the implementation date which are in competition with such ongoing offers, will continue to be subject to the unamended provisions of the Code.

What modifications has the Panel made to its original proposals? The response statement largely confirms the proposals that were made in PCP 2020/1, but there are some minor modifications in relation to: • acceleration statements and their interaction with Days 39 and 53 under the Code • acceptance condition invocation notices • offeree protection conditions • invocation of conditions and pre-conditions to offers

Acceleration statements and Days 39 and 53 PCP 2020/1 proposed that an offeror could bring forward the unconditional date of its offer by making an acceleration statement. In addition, an offeror which set an unconditional date of earlier than Day 60 in the initial offer document would be treated as having made an acceleration statement. Where an acceleration statement is made, the requirement for the offeree board to announce any material new information by Day 39 and the requirement for a potential competing offeror to clarify its position by Day 53 should not apply Following a number of queries by respondents, the Panel has clarified that: • if an offeror makes an acceleration statement before Day 39, the offeree board should not be restricted from announcing material new information at any time after Day 39, even if the offeror subsequently sets its acceleration statement aside on account of circumstances set out in a reservation to the acceleration statement subsequently occurring • if an offeror makes an acceleration statement after Day 39, the offeree board should be restricted from announcing any further material new information (on the basis that Day 39 has passed), except with the consent of the Panel • if an offeror makes an acceleration statement after Day 39: ◦ the offeror should be able to reserve the right to set the acceleration statement aside in the event that the offeree board announces material new information ◦ if, with the consent of the Panel, the offeree board did announce material new information after Day 39, and if the offeror relied on a relevant reservation so as to set the acceleration statement aside, Day 60 would normally be re-set as the 21st day after the date on which the material new information was announced (with Days 39, 46 and 53 being re-set accordingly) • if a competing firm offer is announced, Day 60 will be re-set by reference to the publication of the competing offeror’s offer document and the offeree board will be restricted from announcing material new information after the re-set Day 39, except with the consent of the Panel • if an offeror makes an acceleration statement after a potential competing offeror has made a statement that it does not intend to make an offer, the fact that Rules 2.6(d) and (e) are disapplied (potential competing offeror to clarify its intentions) following the acceleration statement does not release the former potential offeror from the restrictions of Rule 2.8 (Statements of intention not to make an offer). To clarify these points, the Panel has modified the new Rules 31.5(c)(i) and (ii) proposed in the PCP, and has adopted them as new Rules 31.5(c) and (d).

Prohibition on concurrent acceptance condition invocation notices PCP 2020/1 proposed that in order to give offeree shareholders notice of its intention to do so, an offeror should be required to serve an ‘acceptance condition invocation notice’ if it wishes to invoke the acceptance condition and lapse its offer on or after Day 21 but before the ‘unconditional date’. Any acceptance condition invocation notice (ACIN) must be irrevocable and should be published at least 14 days before the date on which the offeror intends to lapse the offer. The Panel has confirmed that there is nothing in the new Rule 31.6 to prevent an offeror from serving more than one ACIN during the course of an offer (eg, where the offer timetable was suspended for a long period of time owing to delays in the satisfaction of regulatory conditions). However, an offeror should not be permitted to serve a new ACIN until after the relevant date set by an existing ACIN and has introduced a Note on the new Rule 31.6 to clarify this point.

Offeree protection conditions PCP 2020/1 proposed the deletion of Rule 13.6 (offeree protection conditions) broadly on the basis that the need for these was negated by the proposal to allow offeree shareholders to exercise withdrawal rights at any time prior to the satisfaction of the acceptance condition. One respondent suggested that Rule 13.6 and Note 1 on Rule 13.6 should be retained. The rationale for this was that, where offeree protection conditions are agreed between an offeror and the offeree (eg, where the transaction is a ‘merger of equals’ and mutuality of conditions is desired), the appropriate standard to apply to the invocation of those offeree protection conditions is the standard in Rule 13.6. In addition, the respondent did not agree with the proposition that Rule 13.6 and Note 1 thereon would no longer be required as a result of the extension of withdrawal rights under Rule 34. The Panel has accepted these points. Accordingly, Note 2 on Rule 13.6 (availability of withdrawal rights) will be deleted but Rule 13.6 and Note 1 thereon will be retained.

Invocation of conditions and pre-conditions to offers PCP 2020/1 proposed that Rule 13.5 (Invoking conditions and pre-conditions) be amended so as to clarify that an offeror is restricted from invoking a condition or precondition unless the circumstances which give rise to the right of invocation are of ‘material significance’ to the offeror in the context of the offer. One exception to this Rule would apply where securities are offered as consideration. In these circumstances, a condition required to give effect to a legal or regulatory requirement relating to the listing and/or admission to trading of those securities would not be subject to the ‘material significance’ test. The Panel has agreed that this exception should be expanded to cover conditions relating to a legal or regulatory requirement relating to the issue by the offeror of the consideration securities.

Practice Statement 5 Appendix C to the response statement includes a revised version of Practice Statement 5, which will be published on the implementation date. The revised Practice Statement: • amends the categories of offer conditions identified in the Practice Statement • introduces references to additional general factors that will be taken into account in considering whether a particular matter should give rise to the right to invoke a condition to an offer. The factors relate to: ◦ whether the circumstances could not have reasonably been foreseen at the time of the firm offer announcement and, if they could, the likelihood of the circumstances occurring ◦ the actions taken by the offeror since the firm offer announcement and, in particular, since the occurrence of the circumstances on which the offeror is seeking to rely in order to invoke the condition ◦ the views of the offeree board • introduce references to additional factors that will specifically be taken into account in considering whether a condition relating to the obtaining of an official authorisation or regulatory clearance may be invoked, as follows: ◦ the significance of the authorisation or clearance to the offeror ◦ what action, if any, the offeror would need to take in order to obtain the authorisation or clearance and the strategic consequences for the offeror if it were to take that action ◦ the consequences for the offeror and its directors if it were to complete the offer without obtaining the authorisation or clearance • introduce references to the following factors with regard to a condition relating to there being no Phase 2 CMA reference (or equivalent reference or process): ◦ whether the reference or process would be likely to result in a serious risk of material damage to the business of the offeror and/or the offeree ◦ the utility of requiring the offeror and/or the offeree to pursue the reference or process where the prospect of the clearance being obtained is low

National Security and Investment Bill The Panel has said it is likely that it would treat a clearance from the Secretary of State under the proposed new national security and investment regime as a ‘material official authorisation or regulatory clearance’ for the purposes of the Code and that, accordingly, to the extent that any ‘review period’ or ‘assessment period’ has not ended by ‘Day 37’ of a contractual offer, it will normally be possible for the offer timetable to be suspended under the new Rule 31.4 (Suspension of offer timetable if an official authorisation or regulatory clearance remains outstanding) pending the outcome of the review and/or assessment. However, the Panel does not anticipate making any specific amendments to the Code as a result of the enactment and implementation of the NSI Bill in its current form.

What other points have been clarified in the response statement? The Panel has clarified a number of questions raised by respondents during the consultation. Acceleration statements and waiving regulatory conditions The proposed new Rule 31.5(b) provides that an acceleration statement must state that the offeror has waived any and all unsatisfied conditions relating to any official authorisation or regulatory clearance. The Panel has clarified that an acceleration statement should state that the offeror has waived both the conditions to the offer which relate to a specific official authorisation or regulatory clearance and any general regulatory condition(s), and that the offeror’s advisers should ensure that it is clear which of the conditions to the offer have and have not been waived. The Panel has also clarified that if an offeror was allowed to set aside an acceleration statement, either in accordance with the terms of a specific reservation or in wholly exceptional circumstances, the offeror would not be able to ‘reactivate’ any of the conditions which it had waived when it made its acceleration statement. Meaning of official authorisation or regulatory clearance The Panel considers that, for the purposes of the Code, an official authorisation or regulatory clearance is an authorisation or clearance which is obtained from a governmental or regulatory body and which relates to the question of whether the offeror is permitted to acquire the offeree company or one or more of its assets. Accordingly, the Panel considers that a clearance from a competition regulator (such as the Competition and Markets Authority) or a sector or industry regulator (such as the Financial Conduct Authority or the Prudential Regulation Authority) would be an official authorisation or regulatory clearance, as would, for example, a governmental approval in relation to national security. By contrast a clearance from The Pensions Regulator would not be regarded as an official authorisation or regulatory clearance for these purposes. This is on the basis that such a clearance does not relate to the permissibility of the offeror acquiring the offeree but to the question of what costs, if any, the offeror will be required to incur if it does acquire the offeree. As such, the Panel considers that a condition in relation to a clearance by a regulator such as The Pensions Regulator would be regarded as a general protective condition. Should material official authorisations and regulatory clearances be specific conditions? The Panel has clarified that it would normally expect an offeror to make the authorisations and clearances which it requires, particularly those in relation to which it might wish to request a suspension of the offer timetable, subject to specific conditions. The identification of a particular authorisation or clearance will be a helpful factor in establishing that it is 'material'. However, the fact that an official authorisation or regulatory clearance is only the subject of a general condition will not necessarily lead to the conclusion that it is not ‘material’. Will an offeror be able to lapse its offer on the long-stop date if an official authorisation or clearance is outstanding? The Panel has clarified that if, as at the long-stop date, a condition relating to an official authorisation or regulatory clearance has not been satisfied, the Panel will normally permit the offeror to lapse its offer. The only circumstances in which an offeror will not be able to lapse its offer on the long-stop date will be if: • the acceptance condition has been satisfied, and • the Panel either: ◦ is not satisfied that the outstanding authorisation or clearance is a material official authorisation or regulatory clearance, or ◦ is satisfied that the outstanding authorisation or clearance is a material official authorisation or regulatory clearance, but the remedial action required to be taken in order to obtain the authorisation or clearance (A) is sufficiently clear and (B) does not satisfy the material significance requirement for the purposes of Rule 13.5(a) Serving an acceleration invocation notice upon publication of the offer document The Panel has confirmed that there is nothing in the new Rule 31.6 (Acceptance condition invocation notice) to prevent an offeror from serving an ACIN when it publishes its offer document, provided that the notice period is at least 21 days in order to ensure compliance with the new Rule 31.2 (Period for which the offer must remain open for acceptance). Mandatory offers In PCP 2020/1 the Panel proposed that it should be able to grant a dispensation from the restriction in Rule 9.3 on a person triggering a mandatory offer if the making or implementation of that offer would be subject to any condition or consent. Such a dispensation would be available where: • the condition or consent relates to a material official authorisation or regulatory clearance • the triggering share purchase is itself subject to a condition relating to that material official authorisation or regulatory clearance in identical terms to the condition or precondition to the offer, and • the invocation of the condition to the share purchase agreement (and the condition or pre-condition to the offer) is subject to the consent of the Panel, applying the ‘material significance’ requirement in Rule 13.5(a) One respondent queried whether the requirement for the share purchase agreement to be subject to a sole condition relating to the relevant authorisation or clearance applied only to conditions for the benefit of the offeror, ie, whether it would be permissible also to include conditions for the benefit of the selling shareholder. The Panel has confirmed that, in accordance with paragraph (a) of the new Note on Rule 9.4, the share purchase agreement pursuant to which the mandatory bid-triggering shares are acquired must be subject to a condition relating to the relevant material official authorisation or regulatory clearance and to no other conditions, including conditions for the benefit of the selling shareholder.